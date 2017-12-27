2 suspects accused of murder being held in prison

The secret lovers suspected of murdering bride-to-be Nontiya Krowjatturat five days before her wedding are being held in prison in southern Chumphon province as the case against them takes shape.

Ronnachai Panchart, 26, a government electrician and Nontiya’s groom-to-be, and Nareumol Chueysombat, 23, Ronnachai’s co-worker and secret lover, have both been charged for their suspected roles in the Dec. 18 murder of dental official Nontiya, 25, reported Thai PBS.

Nareumol has now been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, illegally owning a gun, and carrying a weapon without a permit. Ronnachai faces the same charges as well as the murder charge.

Nontiya was found in her room fatally shot and, after a long interrogation, Ronnachai allegedly admitted to the crime. Nareumol is suspected of driving Ronnachai to and from the murder site and helping him dump the gun and his clothes in a nearby canal afterwards.

The murder investigation is ongoing, as is the investigation into the couple’s wedding gold and dowry money, which may have disappeared around the time of the murder.

Source: Coconuts