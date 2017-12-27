Love at first sight campaign starts at airport

Love at first sight campaign starts at airport

Immigration Bureau police are beefing up airport security for the holidays – aided by mascots and balloons.

The “Love at First Sight” campaign, which started Monday and runs through New Year’s Day, entails increased security personnel at airports and mascots giving out balloons.

“Oh, ‘Love at First Sight?’” Col. Puttipong Prayonsiri of the Immigration Police Division 2 said Tuesday. “Since we’re the vanguard of welcoming and bidding farewell to tourists, we want them to be impressed by us,” he added to explain the campaign’s English-language name.

Puttipong said Immigration Police have deployed more officers and installed extra informational screens for passenger convenience throughout Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports.

“Love at First Sight” also includes extra information booths in the arrivals lounge as well as Immigration Police mascots “Temjai Haiborigan” (Full-Hearted Service) and “Yimyaem Jaemsai” (Bright Smiles) who will hand out balloons in heart and animal shapes.

“There’s news about bad queues and service at the airport, but since there are more flights during the new year period, we want to take extra care [of travelers],” Puttipong said.

Tourists can take photos with both Temjai (the male mascot) and Yimyaem (the female mascot).

Sirote Duangratana, general manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport, said that from Thursday to Jan. 3, an estimated 1.3 million travellers will pass through the airport on 7,200 flights. Parking fees in Zone C will be waived Saturday through Jan. 2.

The mascots come on the heels of a recent army attempt to win hearts and minds with a mascot of their own named Nong Kiew Koy, or Pinky Finger Girl.” That effort fell flat after she was met with horror and ridicule by the public.

Photo: Immigration Police Division 2 / Courtesy
Photo: Immigration Police Division 2 / Courtesy
  • Ken Anderson

    Yet more nonsense that can only lead to extortion and corruption in wasteland.

    • Charles Baht Trump

      let’s be honest Ken. you love thailand.

  • Thai Mag

    They must have stood all day to find a white couple with a young kid, it’s just not that kind of holiday and never will be

    • Nobby

      They felt brave and got near what looks like Indians though and didn’t even wear masks so fair play to them

    • Charles Baht Trump

      Assuming every tourist to Thailand is a monger is retarded. You must be retarded.

  • amazingthailand

    this bananakingd.m resembles more and more to Barnum & Bailey Circus. these clowns should better take care of the immigration desks

  • Robins

    Love at first sight, is the airport trying to compete with Soi 6?

  • A balanced view

    Give extra training to the staff on passport control. LOS !!!! Forget it, these miserable people are often rude and exceptionally slow in the procedure.

    • Charles Baht Trump

      After dozens of times in and out, entering Thailand, when compared to entering my own country called the USA, is a breeze. As a matter of fact, i have been held up numerous times coming back home for no reason.

      Thailand might be slow sometimes, as the lines can be long, but at least you are not dragged into a room, searached, and left to rot for 3 hours because the US Supreme COurt has declared the tyrants can hold US citizens for 3 horus.

      I’ll take Thailand’s service anyday.

    • Sly

      I find them quicker and generally polite compared to most Western nations.

      • Charles Baht Trump

        I agree Sly. This dude must be from Antarctica

  • Charles Baht Trump

    When is the next Charles Baht Esquire VS Ken round happening?

    Nothing would make my New Year as great as watching Esquire and Ken go toe to toe for ” Commenter of the year 2017 “.