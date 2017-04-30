Lone gunman robs 7-Eleven store of 3,600 baht
Police are hunting for a lone gunman who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in Bangphli district of Samut Prakan before dawn on Saturday.
Police said that the alleged lone gunman was clearly shown on the CCTV system of the convenience store located in Soi Thanasit in Tambon Bangpla, Bangphi district.
Police released some basic details stating that they believe the alleged lone robber is about 25-30 year old and between 165-170 cm tall. He wore a blue jean pant, a long-sleeve blue jean shirt and white snickers.
Police said that the alleged robber walked into the store at about 4.30 am and pretended to buy something before he whipped out a pistol to point at the two staff members.
He then demanded that the staff empty the cash register and hand him the full contents, which came to the grand total of roughly 3,600 Thai Baht.
No one was harmed or injured during the robbery, although staff members at the 7-Eleven store have been left a little shaking up by what happened.
No witnesses to the incident have come forward, but police are hopeful that the case will be solved quickly due to the CCTV images being so clear.
Source: PBS