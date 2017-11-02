Lohan was in tears at fan meeting in suburban Bangkok
Former American teen idol Lindsay Lohan cried tears of joy as she met her hard-core fans at a promotional event in Lat Phrao, a Bangkok neighborhood known locally for horrible traffic, cheap rents, and more than a few broke expats.
Lohan, best known for her lead role in Mean Girls and a well-documented struggle with drug abuse, was a born-again star last night, as she appeared at a fashion show for Pony, a New York-based sneaker brand, at Central Ladprao shopping mall. While countless Thais in attendance were screaming “Lin-seeeeee!”, Lohan seemed most impressed by one young Thai man who showed up with a giant poster of her and a Playboy magazine (which we can only assume featured her on the cover.)
The man, identified only as “Kao,” said Lohan had always been his inspiration and that he loved the fact that she loves his family so much, to which she responded, “I’m gonna cry.” And then, as if on cue, she did. “I feel a lot of love from a lot of people. I think that’s really wonderful,” Lohan told reporters. “There are so many things going on in the world. To have a wonderful city of people to come and gather and be happy and smiling and have a nice time… I think it’s really important. I’m really grateful.”It’s true, there are a lot of things going on in the world, but we’ll forgive Lohan for basking in the adoration that the local fans provided last night.
“I’d like to say Kob Khun Ka for coming,” Lohan told the crowd. “Thank you! God bless all of you for being so supportive. You know I’ve lived a long, long life. I’ve seen a lot of things. And it’s really, really refreshing. And I feel very blessed and lucky to be with so many wonderful people who are smiling and are just happy to be in a great place.”=Lohan noted that she was in Phuket for a bit before her public appearance and that she comes to Thailand quite often. Just earlier this year, the 31-year-old was spotted wearing a burkini in Phuket. Source: Coconuts Bangkok