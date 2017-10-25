Live news feed will be covering Royal cremation

For those who won’t be able to make it to Bangkok for the Royal cremation, a live news feed will be available to watch on various channels.

Activities during the royal cremation of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Oct 26 will be telecast live from Sanam Luang through various channels for the people throughout the country to watch, the public relations committee for the event announced on Oct 24.

The Television Poll of Thailand (TPT) will relay the live broadcast of the royal cremation to all television stations, including the English-language NBT World station and the Thai TV Global Network which can be viewed in 177 countries worldwide.

The Public Relations Department’s Radio Thailand broadcast will be relayed to all of about 5,000 radio stations countrywide.

For the social media, the events will be broadcast live on website www.kingrama9.th and Facebook for Thais and foreigners to watch worldwide.

With cooperation from the private sector, large LED TV monitors will be erected at many spots throughout the country for the people to watch the live telecast of the royal cremation.

In Bangkok, the LED TV monitors will be at the following locations:

– 6×12 metres LED monitors at the nine replicas of the royal crematorium;

– 4x6m monitors at all 16 large pavilions for people to lay dok mai chan (sandalwood flowers);

– 4x6m monitors at all 26 medium pavilions for people to lay dok mai chan;

and

– 42′ TV monitors at 16 temples in inner Bangkok designated for people to lay dok mai chan.

Source: PBS