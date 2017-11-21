Thai Man Live streams suicide attempt on Facebook

A Thai man in northeast province of Buriram was rescued on Sunday after he live-streamed his suicide attempt on Facebook.

Facebook user “Kang Krasang” remains under the close supervision of doctors and is on suicide watch despite his physical condition being reported as stable, after he reportedly drank pesticides on camera.

The man is identified as a 28-year-old from Buriram’s Koklek district.

On Sunday, the user posted a snapshot of a pesticide bottle and a message apologizing for his self-harm, adding he has “thought this through.”

“I won’t be coming back. I’ve thought this through. I don’t have the will to live anymore. I love my friends. I love my girlfriend. I’m sorry I had to do this.”

Then he began the live-streaming with the shocking caption, “I’ll let you watch me die.”

His friends who saw the live-streaming alerted the police, who located him at a resort in Muang district and rushed the man to the hospital, Sanook reported.

After his story was reported in the media, the man posted on Facebook yesterday that he’d like to start a new life.

“Thanks for all your support. From now on, I’d like to start a new life. My doctor now told me to rest,” he wrote.

Live-streaming suicides have drawn criticism of the giant social network. In April, Facebook was under fire for leaving the murder-suicide video of a Phuket man who hanged his infant and then took his own life available on the web for more than 24 hours.

Following that incident, a Thai father threatened to hang his five-year-old daughter on Facebook Live, and another Thai woman did the same to her one-year-old when her husband refused to pick up his phone.

Source: Coconuts