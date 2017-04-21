Thai Lady goes live on facebook to slash her wrist

Thai lady goes live on facebook to slash her wrists

At around 01:30am on Friday April 21st, emergency services were called to a housing estate in Pattaya to help a Thai lady who had slashed her wrist live on facebook.

The incident occurred in the victims house on the outskirts of central Pattaya. When the emergency services arrived, she had already lost a lot of blood, and was crying uncontrollably.

Emergency treatment was needed at the scene to stop the flow of blood, before it was considered safe enough to transfer her to a local hospital for further treatment and recovery.

The victim, 32, was found with her boyfriend at the house.

After interviewing the boyfriend, police found that earlier in the night, the pair of them had been fighting and after a few abusive words, the boyfriend stormed out. Not long after, he became aware that his girlfriend was live on facebook and was slashing her own wrist for the world to see.

He rushed home to find a blood stained mattress and his girlfriend in a lot of pain. He immediately called for emergency assistance.

No charges were made as of yet.