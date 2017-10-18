At least 30 Nations to send representatives to Royal Cremation

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on Tuesday said that at least 30 countries will have representatives attend the Royal Cremation of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej on October 26.

More countries are expected to be represented, meaning the final numbers are still not confirmed. Don said the Command overseeing the Royal Funeral is preparing the reception for foreign dignitaries. According to Don, his ministry did not send invitation cards to foreign countries. Any country that so wishes could send representatives, he said. “The government and Royal Household Bureau will give importance to people attending the funeral. For foreign guests, we are ready to welcome them,” Don said. Referring to the placing of the sandalwood flowers for the late King at Thai missions abroad, Don said all missions are ready and the ministry will meet to discuss whether the placement will happen according to Thai time or the foreign country’s time. Source: Nation