At least 29 dead in sauna fire in S. Korea

By Nnkhiaokam -
6
650

At least 29 dead in sauna fire in S. Korea

At least 29 people were killed and 26 were injured in a fire that engulfed a commercial building in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province, on Thursday, fire fighters said.

They said the fire started from a vehicle in the basement parking lot of the eight-story building that houses several leisure facilities, inclduing a fitness club, sauna, restaurants and an indoor golf practice facility, in the city,  about 170 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Most of the victims were found in the public sauna on the second and third floor, the authorities said.

It was not still known the cause of the deadly fire.  About 20 fire engines and trucks as well as 50 firefighters were sent to scene, according to news reports.  Source: Asia Nation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • JACK

    Terrible way to die in a fire, most probably died of smoke inhalation or asphyxiation, hope the firefighters managed to douse the flames before the bodies got charred , for the relatives sake, R.I.P.

  • Guest

    RIP

    • amazingthailand

      You are a RIP off muppet

      • JACK

        ho ho ho

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    I bet that was a hardcore gay sauna and spa joint

  • A balanced view

    Very sad. R.I.P.