Leopard killed in hit a run on Thai roads

Photos of a beautiful leopard cat, believed to have been run over by a car, were posted to Facebook to remind people to drive slowly when passing through national parks.

The cat was reportedly found dead on the roadside of Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province this morning. Facebook user P’New Rakdin posted a video of a park official inspecting the small dead feline.

“That’s too bad,” the park official said in the video, while another person is heard saying, “It may have been pregnant. Its stomach is swollen.”

The user shared the tragic photos with a caption, “This is why they ask you to drive slowly within the national park…because of the wildlife. How many more lives do we need to lose until we realize their importance?”

The post was shared over 10,000 times today.

The leopard cat is a wild cat native to South, East, and Southeast Asia. It is a protected species in Thailand.

Source: coconuts