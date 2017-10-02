Ladies’ Underwear ‘Thief’ caught on CCTV

By Nnkhiaokam -
9
531

Police have been called on to track down a light-fingered panty thief snatching several women’s undergarments from clothes racks at an apartment block in the Wichit area of Phuket on Saturday.

The alarm was raised after several tenants at an apartment block noticed that their undergarments were missing. In turn, the owner of the apartment block checked the building’s CCTV and then notified police.
The owner declined to be named and declined to identify the name of the apartment block.

According to the CCTV footage, the man parked his motorbike in front of the apartment block and entered the building at 12:48 am. The man walked along the main hallway of the building, where three pairs of ladies’ underwear were later found to be missing from the clothes racks where they were hanging outside rooms to dry.

He then walked into the laundry room, where a bra was later found to be missing from a pile of clothes. The man then exited the building and placed all the undergarments, now liberated from their previous owners, into a plastic bag before leaving on the motorbike.

“The man was wearing a grey shirt and dark blue trousers. Previously, there have been cases of underwear missing from the neighboring rental properties, but I didn’t think it would happen here. We are afraid that the man may return to the scene and may harm the residents,” said the owner.

“However, we have notified the police of the incident, and the investigation is underway,” he added. Source: Coconuts Bangkok

  • popeye the sailorman

    hope the knicker nicker was nicked quickly……

    • Ricksanchez

      Dumba$$

    • It dont take long with a thong!

  • Glockandspiel

    What is it with Thai men and their fascination with dressing up in women’s clothing. This wannabe ladyboy, wants to change his line of criminal enterprise in order to boost his income. Jealous of the thieving ladyboys on beach road, making a killing, this knicker nicker decided he wanted some of the action. After underwear, he will move on to stealing frocks until his wardrobe is complete.
    After nabbing him, the Keystones will decide his fate. He will either be sent to the monkey house or if he looks half decent in a frock, he will be put on their payroll and sent down to beach road after they have had their wicked way with him.

  • soidog

    Remember that one from a few weeks back?stealing drying underwear for his girlfriend because her’s were full of holes, class.

  • amazingthailand

    I saw the baboon at soi buakoa selling second hand ladies underwear. The ones not laundried were twice the normal price

    • soidog

      In that market opposite R Con (along a bit) a few years back there was a bloke selling
      used sex toys,obviously pulled out of the rubbish ,dildoes with brown tide marks ,quality family resort stuff….

  • Oh the shame in getting nicked; nicking pairs of knickers! O_o