l New markets fail in atempt to beat traditional street vendors

New markets fail in atempt to beat traditional street vendors
A plan to set up five new markets in a bid to clear Bangkok’s streets of vendors has flopped, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) governor Assavin Kwanmuang admitted on Tuesday.
The BMA opened five markets after it banned vending on most Bangkok roads, which affected more than 8,000 street vendors, the governor said. But after a one month trial the areas have failed to attract enough customers and vendors say they can’t make a living.
A 1,000-square-metre market was opened beside the Tesco Lotus store near the Pathumwan Institute of Technology, a 500-square-metre market in the car park beside Lumpini Park, a 700-square-metre market in front of Kung Lunag restaurant, a 200-square-metre market on a soi beside Chao Phraya Hospital and a market under Pong Phraram expressway. Assavin said the BMA is now drafting a marketing plan to promote the markets.
Source: Asia Nation