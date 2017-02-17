Kuwaiti tourist stabs his friend in drunken fight at a convenience store

At around 12 midday on February 16th, Pattaya police were called to a local Family Mart where a fight had broke out between two Kuwaiti friends. The fight ended when an 18 year involved in the fight was stabbed.

The store where the incident took place is located in Soi VC, Thappraya Road. At the scene police found 18 year old Mohammad Al Ruhali with two stab wounds to his back. The store had blood stains all over the floor and counters.

After the fight had ended, the attacker fled back to his hotel room, but it didn’t take long for police to track him down and arrest him before he made his escape. After questioning, police found out his name, Sat Al Rachidi, aged 18 years, but that was about all they got out of him.

Both of the two guys, who are supposed to be good friends, were drunk at the time of the incident. It is not yet known what caused the argument, but after a few punches not landing the target, Sat Al Rachidi pulled out his knife. Another friend of theirs who tried to stop the melee was also hurt in the incident.

Al Ruhali was taken to Muang Pattaya Hospital after treatment by medics at the scene, and police are now deciding what charges to file against the two men.