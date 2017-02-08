Korean Attacker arrested by Police

By Danny Boy -
13
2101

A Thai Man has been arrested for the assault of a Korean tourist

A tourist operator who works on Koh Lan has been arrested following an attack on a Korean tourist on beach road last week.

Fifty year old Doo Chim Choi had asked three men to turn some music down that was blaring from a pick-up in the middle of the night.

The three men got cross and attacked him.

One has now been arrested. He is 33 year old Chanon Thong-in-jan of Bang Khae, Bangkok. He was brought to Pattaya police station where the victim and his wife identified him, reported Pattaya News.

He admitted what he had done and said sorry. He identified two other fiends as Pan and Pe who were also involved. Chanon said that he was usually working in the tourist trade on Koh Lan.

The attack happened near the end of Soi 6 on February 2nd. Police took Chanon’s Toyota Vigo truck into evidence.

So far there has been no mention of any further arrests.

Credit: Pattaya News

  • steve

    quick way and all is forgiven if it was the other way round i don’t think it would be so easy

  • Ken

    A sorry goes a long way down at Pattaya police station – if you’re Thai and the victim is foreign.

    • Ken Anderson

      Sorry, followed with a fat brown envelope.
      If you know what I mean?

      • Ken

        I don’t think many fat brown envelopes get handed over from Thai to foreigners.

        • Jack La Motta

          fat brown asses on soi 6

  • LondonChris

    Got to love the two tier justice system. Maybe some tea money was also part of the deal though.

  • amazingthailand

    a big wai and in the worst scenario 100 baht fine case closed

  • amazingthailand

    this time they were only with 3 were were the missing 7 others according to thai standards. minimum 10 locals to fight 1 foreigner

  • soidog

    Why is it that a request to be be a little less selfish affronts Thai ‘face’ so much?I love the way they start yodelling and putting names up… the BIB must be quite ‘persuasive’ in Britain with PACE and a lawyer at hand they just keep schtum.

    • Jack La Motta

      Well to be a good Buddhist you have to tell the truth, and getting your sentence halved and not getting electrocuted, waterboarded or beaten to death is just a bonus!

  • le chef

    doo chim choi the chump, if you dont like the music just fxxxing move on = you dont own the town

    • Rob

      Replied like a right selfish twatt, just the same as the moron with the loud music.

  • Jack La Motta

    They should have forced the grovelling creep to kiss the guys feet, or even worse the guys wife!