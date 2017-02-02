Korean Tourist Attacked by Group of Thai Youth’s

By Online Admin -
13
4880

Korean tourist attacked by group of Thais in Pattaya

At around 2:00am on February 2nd, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of a fight that had broken out between a Korean tourist and a group of young Thai men.

The incident took place down at Pattaya Beach Road, close to Soi 6. When police arrived onto the scene they found the victim, Mr. Doo Jin Choi, a 50 year old Korean tourist, with a nasty looking cut above his left eye. Blood was still pouring from the wound and Mr. Choi had to be treated by paramedics at the scene, before being taken to hospital for a full checkup.

korean attack
1 of 3

Mr. Choi’s girlfriend told police the she and her boyfriend had been enjoying a late night meal together when a pickup truck carrying roughly 10 young Thai men pulled up and started blasting out music. The couple found this very disturbing so the Mr. Choi’s girlfriend went over to the men and asked them politely to turn the music down a little.

The young Thai men took great offence to this request and stated hurling abuse towards the lady. At this point Mr. Choi decided to step in and defend his girlfriend, only to end up on the receiving end of a 10 onto 1 Thai style beating. Seeing Mr. Choi was hurt, the men jumped back into their truck and made a quick getaway before police could arrive.

Unfortunately, nobody was able to catch the registration number of the vehicle, so police are now looking at CCTV images from around the area in an attempt to catch the gang and press charges against them.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Richard

    Cowardly Thais strike again! Scumbags!

  • Tony Akhurst

    Another case of cowardly scumbags but no one catches them because the bib are to lazy.

  • dumbfalangtingtong

    Ya dont hear of these 10 on 1 attacks in other parts of SEA, just Thailand.

    • Ken

      I think you’ll find cowardice is common in the majority of SE Asian and Arab countries. There is no concept of self-respect or honour with these savages. Remember Sadam Hussain’s promised ‘Mother of all battles’? Thousands of Arab ‘soldiers’ turning tail, throwing down their weapons and running for their lives in the face of the enemy. And historical accounts of battles between Western and Chinese forces over the centuries paint a similar picture of Chinese fleeing from the battlefield unless they outnumber their opponents at least ten to one. And Indian soldiers? Forget about it, the Brits, Mongols etc went through India like a hot knife through butter whenever they chose to. With the exception of the Japanese and Gurkhas, I would not hesitate to label Asia as the continent of cowards.

  • salford33

    nothing new , move on !!

  • LondonChris

    Typical Thai youths, they hold the law in contempt because they know that even if the bone idle BIB do track them down a few bahts changing hands will see them on their way again.

  • amazingthailand

    mind your own businesses this happens also in any western country

    • Ken

      You are talking out of your backside again.

      • amazingthailand

        The gravity my friend

  • Ken Anderson

    Utter cowards. I doubt there is one Thai male standing who would ever fight one to one.
    The women will, but never a Thai man.

  • Mike Murphy

    10 on one, less than usual for thai ganturds

  • Dr. Winston O’Boogie

    “Thai Youth’s” what?

  • Pingback: franchise()