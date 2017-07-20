Brit found injured at Koh Samui waterfall is EastEnders actor Paul Nicholls

It turned out that the British tourist who fell from a waterfall in Koh Samui and was stranded with injuries for three days is well-known ex EastEnders actor Paul Nicholls.

His identity as a public figure was not immediately apparent since he was traveling using his real name, Gerrard Paul Greenhalgh, but goes by “Paul Nicholls” professionally. Nicholls, 38, played Joe Wicks on the long-running British evening soap, EastEnders. He more recently appeared on British TV series Ackley Bridge. He has also appeared in high-profile movies such as Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

Using a rented motorbike, he traveled to the secluded water fall by himself and fell, breaking his right leg and losing his entire kneecap, which will need to be completely replaced. Some doctors said it was a miracle that he survived the fall. When he was found, he was only partially conscious and suffering from hypothermia.

The injured actor said that he could not move after the accident due to his leg and he had a phone with him but he was not sure where it landed when he fell.

When he was rescued, he was reported to be delirious and crying in pain.

Nicholls remains in Samui International Hospital and is recovering well, reported The Sun.

Hoping that he is soon stable enough for the British Embassy to fly him back home, the surgery he requires in Thailand will cost him GBP90,000 (THB3.9 million).

Source: Coconuts