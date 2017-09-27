“I know where Yingluck is”, claims Thai PM Prayut

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha claimed on Tuesday that he knew where former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra is, but he would make the disclosure after the court has delivered the verdict against her.

He said he knew about Ms Yingluck’s whereabouts from his own intelligence and from information provided by the Interpol. However, he added that he was not sure the country in which Ms Yingluck has been taking refuge would have her extradited to Thailand or not “because, in the past, it has never deported any Thai fugitive back to us.”

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions is due to deliver its verdict on Ms Yingluck tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

Meanwhile, Pol Gen Chaktip Chaijinda, the national police chief, assured today that security measures were in place at and around the court on judgement day on Wednesday.

He said he was not worried about any untoward incident as it was normal for supporters to show up to give moral support to the former prime minister.

Pol Gen Srivara Rangsiprammanakul, the national deputy police chief, in charge of overseeing the probe into Ms Yingluck’s escape, said that, so far, the police had no idea where she is.

Source: PBS