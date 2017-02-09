Kitchen fire breaks out in a small town house in Soi Khao Talo

At around 10:30pm, the Pattaya fire department were called to assist with a small kitchen fire that had broken out in Soi Khao Talo.

The incident took place in a 1 story town house situated in small village on Soi 3, just of Soi Khao Talo.

kitchen fire 1 of 3

By the time the fire department had arrived, the bulk of the fire was already under control, thanks to the help of the many locals that had piled into the small street to see what all the fuss was about. The fire department finally took over and it took a little over 30 minutes in total to completely put the fire out, until all that was left was smoke and a big pile of debris.

On questioning the 60 year old Thai owner of the house, she told reporters that she about to cook herself something to eat, so made her way to the kitchen and turned the gas on. She then popped back into her living room where she had some business to attend to on her mobile phone. After a short period of time, a strong smell of gas was coming from the kitchen. She ran back inside to find that a small fire had already broken out. She immediately called for assistance.

After searching through the debris, emergency services believe that it was a leak from an old gas bottle that was still being stored in the kitchen that caused the fire to break out in the first place. The extent and value of the damages are not yet known, although on initial impressions, it looks to be pretty significant.