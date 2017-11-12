King cobra catches a python in Krabi in three-hour long battle

A king cobra comes out on top after being locked in a three hour battle with a smaller python.

The two serpents were spotted entwined under a palm tree in Krabi on Friday morning.

Residents called the emergency services who arrived and nervously spent watched the 5ft-long python wrapped itself around the cobra’s head.

The python tried to evade the cobra’s attack but its efforts were in vain – and the cobra eventually sank its fangs into its prey.

With the python’s grip released, the cobra slithered away without eating its victim and was later seen gliding through a pond.

Rescuers caught the dark-black adult cobra and locked it into a cage to be taken away to the jungle to be released.

Chief rescuer Khun Napawan said a terrified local farmer noticed the two snakes and ran for help.

He said: ‘’We arrived with a team of five people and found a python, 1.5 meters long, strapped around the head of a large King Cobra which was longer than five meters.

‘’Both snakes were still alive. After more than three hours, the King Cobra started moving and the python started loosening.

”Then, the king cobra crept into the pond next to the palm garden about 30 meters away. The python was dead but because there were so many people watching, the cobra could not eat it.

”The villagers then rush to find the snake. It is found in the water. It has caught and caught in the end. Then put it in a cage to prepare for release in the forest.’’