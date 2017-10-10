Kim’s murder has 1.4x toxic chemical on the face.

By Nnkhiaokam -
3
360

Kim’s murder has 1.4x toxic chemical on the face.

A government chemist says the estranged half-brother of North Korea’s leader had about 1.4 times the lethal dosage of VX nerve agent on his face after he was attacked at a Malaysian airport terminal.

Government chemist Raja Subramaniam testified Tuesday at the murder trial of two women accused of smearing the chemical weapon on Kim Jong Nam’s face on Feb 13. The chemist said pure VX was in Kim’s eye and blood and on the collar and sleeves of Kim’s blazer. Raja said he couldn’t directly say if the VX concentration was enough to kill Kim, but the amount “is about 1.4 times the lethal dosage”. He said the amount in Kim’s eye was smaller, but that correlated to VX penetrating faster through the eye than through the skin.  Source: Bangkok Post

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • amazingthailand

    Kim jong-un should build a crematorium next to his nuclear plants

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    She would be a lovely trusting girlfriend to have by your side and snuggle up to at night and never know when your get gonna get it like poor old Fatty Kim Nam did .

  • private pile

    I hope kim jong so long gets snuffed himself soon that will be a colourful article to read