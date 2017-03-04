Latest statement from Miller family back Thai court decision

The parents of Jerseyman David Miller, who was killed in Thailand in 2014, say they are confident the court has “made the correct decision” by upholding a guilty verdict in the trial into his murder.

Two Burmese men, Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo, were convicted of the murder of David and the rape and murder of Hannah Witheridge in 2015.

Today a Court of Appeal in Thailand upheld the guilty verdict handed down to the pair.