Miller family: Killers can now reflect on their horrific crimes in jail

By Danny Boy -
1
558

Latest statement from Miller family back Thai court decision

The parents of Jerseyman David Miller, who was killed in Thailand in 2014, say they are confident the court has “made the correct decision” by upholding a guilty verdict in the trial into his murder.

Two Burmese men, Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo, were convicted of the murder of David and the rape and murder of Hannah Witheridge in 2015.

Today a Court of Appeal in Thailand upheld the guilty verdict handed down to the pair.

“Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo will now have time in jail to reflect on their horrific crimes.” said the Miller family.

Speaking about the decision, the Miller family have said they believe the “Thai police have found the killers” and “the Thai court process has been visibly very fair and effective.”

They added “Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo will now have time in jail to reflect on their horrific crimes.”

Lin and Phyo face the death penalty, but the Miller family are asking for leniency in the sentence.

“We have lost our son David forever and the Witheridge family will have been similarly devastated by this crime. There is not a day that goes by in our home without pain, feelings of loss and utter sadness.
We are proud of our son and what he achieved in his short life. We miss him terribly and miss his hugs, beaming smiles and infectious enthusiasm. His life was cruelly destroyed.” read a statement from the Miller family

Source: ITV

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Jack La Motta

    Why do i have a lingering doubt in my mind? i hope the Court made the right decision, but somehow mhh i dunno ………………………….Let, Buddha, God,Allah or any other higher power decide when it comes to judgement day!