Latest statement from Miller family back Thai court decision
The parents of Jerseyman David Miller, who was killed in Thailand in 2014, say they are confident the court has “made the correct decision” by upholding a guilty verdict in the trial into his murder.
Two Burmese men, Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo, were convicted of the murder of David and the rape and murder of Hannah Witheridge in 2015.
Today a Court of Appeal in Thailand upheld the guilty verdict handed down to the pair.
Speaking about the decision, the Miller family have said they believe the “Thai police have found the killers” and “the Thai court process has been visibly very fair and effective.”
They added “Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo will now have time in jail to reflect on their horrific crimes.”
Lin and Phyo face the death penalty, but the Miller family are asking for leniency in the sentence.