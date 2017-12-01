Khao Luang floods gushing toward Nakhon Si Thammarat
Residents in Muang and Tha Sala districts of Nakhon Si Thammarat have been told by officials to brace for flooding after almost 400mm of rainfalls were dumped into the province, particularly in the mountainous Khao Luang area.
Runoffs from Khao Luang have been gushing downhill with force toward the two districts and the airport. The level of water in Klong Thadee in Lan Saka district has been rising quickly and steadily that it almost breaks its banks. In Tambon Thungloong of Hat Yai district, the overflowing Klong U-tapao has inundated the market, over 100 households and many shophouses. Flood water was measured at about one metre deep.
Irrigation officials opened the sluice gate at Ban Na Kuan and cut a ditch across the bypass road to facilitate the flow of excess water from Klong U-tapao into the Gulf to spare Hat Yai from flooding. In Pattani, many residents were trapped in their houses because they could not get out as the current is strong and the level of flood water was about 2 meters in some places.
In Yi-ngo district of Narathiwat, para-military rangers were deployed to distribute relief materials and medicines to residents in isolated areas who were trapped in their houses. The Thai Meteorological Department issued a weather warning at 5pm today (Nov 30) saying that low-pressure cell that covers Malaysia and the lower South of Thailand is expected to move to the Andaman Sea tonight.
Outbreaks of continuous rain are forecast with torrential downpour much of the South. Residents should beware of possible flash flood and inshore surge. Affected areas are as following:
Nov 30: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Tang and Satun.
Dec 1: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
The wind in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea will get rough seas 2-3 meters high. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore. Source: Thai PBS