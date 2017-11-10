Karate kick is a dangerous day for Evra, facing double jeopardy

Patrice Evra faces his disciplinary destiny on Friday when he could be sacked by Marseille and heavily sanctioned by UEFA for aiming a karate kick at one of his own supporters.

The fiery 36-year-old former Manchester United and Juventus defender was red-carded for his violent reaction to being taunted by Marseille fans during the pre-match warm-up at last week’s Europa League game against Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal.