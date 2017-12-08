Karaoke bar owner arrested for allegedly pimping underage girls

A karaoke bar owner and her assistant were arrested early Friday after allegedly offering paid sex with girls under 18 to undercover officials.

Suphannee Thisayana, 36, owner of Ban Hao Karaoke in Tambon Patun in Chiangmai’s Prao district, and Sirinan Maneewan 35, were arrested shortly after midnight in a sting operation. Police officers, Department of Special Investigation personnel and Prao district officials jointly planned the arrest after a girl, who used to work at the bar, complained to a non-governmental organisation that young girls were being forced to work as prostitutes at the bar.

The three agencies sent undercover officials to the bar late Thursday night and pretended to seek to buy services from three girls for Bt3,000 each.