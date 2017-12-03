Jet Ski World Cup 2017, Pattaya
Pattaya, Dec 7th – 10th for the hottest tournament on water.
Thai Airways International Jet Ski World Cup 2017 would like to thank all of the participants from around the world. We are honored that you have enlisted in this year’s competition.
This year will be more fierce and more competitive than the last. The head to head competition from top riders from 33 different countries around the world.
1. Australia
2. Austria
3. Belgium
4. Brunei
5. Canada
6. Cambodia
7. China
8. Denmark
9. England (UK)
10. Estonia
11. Finland
12. France
13. Germany
14. Hungary
15. Iran
16. Japan
17. Korea
18. Kuwait
19. Lithuania
20. Malaysia
21. New Zealand
22. Philippines
23. Poland
24. Qatar
25. Russia
26. Saudi Arabia
27. Serbia
28. Sweden
29. Thailand
30. Turkey
31. Uae
32. Usa
33. Laos
For more information please [email protected] Source: jetski-worldcup