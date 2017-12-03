Tweet on Twitter

Jet Ski World Cup 2017, Pattaya

Pattaya, Dec 7th – 10th for the hottest tournament on water.

Thai Airways International Jet Ski World Cup 2017 would like to thank all of the participants from around the world. We are honored that you have enlisted in this year’s competition.

This year will be more fierce and more competitive than the last. The head to head competition from top riders from 33 different countries around the world.

1. Australia

2. Austria

3. Belgium

4. Brunei

5. Canada

6. Cambodia

7. China

8. Denmark

9. England (UK)

10. Estonia

11. Finland

12. France

13. Germany

14. Hungary

15. Iran

16. Japan

17. Korea

18. Kuwait

19. Lithuania

20. Malaysia

21. New Zealand

22. Philippines

23. Poland

24. Qatar

25. Russia

26. Saudi Arabia

27. Serbia

28. Sweden

29. Thailand

30. Turkey

31. Uae

32. Usa

33. Laos

For more information please [email protected] Source: jetski-worldcup