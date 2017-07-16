Jet-setting former monk now ordered extradited to Thailand

The Office of the Attorney-General is ready to form a team of attorneys to fly to the United States to escort the infamous former monk Luang Pu Nen Kham back to Thailand to face charges after the US court has ordered him to be extradited upon request by the Thai authorities.

Amnart Chotechai, director-general of the International Affairs Department at the Office of the Attorney-General, said today (July 15) that the department has been notified of the US court’s verdict in California to extradite the former monk, now Mr Wirapol Sukphol.

He said the department was ready to fly to escort him back.

However it has to await if the fugitive monk would exercise his right to appeal the extradition.

The jet-setting former monk is wanted by the Department of Special Investigation on charges of sexual assault against a minor, money laundering, and breaching of Computer Crimes Act.

Nen Kham, who is a former head of a forest monastery Si Sa Ket province, first caught attention of authorities in 2013 after footage emerged of him travelling aboard a private jet, carrying a Louis Vuitton bag and wearing brand-name sunglasses. But as allegations against him emerged, he fled to France and then the United States.

He was arrested last year by US authorities upon request by the DSI three years after fleeing Thailand.

Source: Thai Visa