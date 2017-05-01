“Italian Night” at the beautiful Bang Saray Beach Club

Alan and the team are pleased to announce that Tuesday, 2nd May night will be #ItalianNight in #BangSarayBeachClub

Join us next Tuesday night and enjoy a variation on our usual menu, the sort of change that is a pleasure to take part in at one of your favourite restaurants. From 6:30PM until 10:00PM, we will be presenting a one-off Italian menu featuring keenly priced beer and Italian wine.

So what’s on offer?

There’s a good reason why some dishes remain favourites down through the years, that’s why we’ve gone for the classic rather than the clever. And we’ve really sharpened our pencils on the prices for this one night. There will be the usual high standard of service coupled with great food at great prices. And maybe a cup of coffee or another glass of wine as you look out over the ocean in the warm evening?

For one night only we are offering these deals on beer and wine:

• Italian country wine, a 200 ml glass for only THB 100 or carafes are available at THB 250 a half litre and THB 500 for a litre

• Tiger beer, a half pint for just THB 55

Please, book tables in advance and

More information: thebangsaraybeachclub@gmail.com or call 063 306 4656 / Alan