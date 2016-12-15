The Irishman and the million-dollar Sin Sod

By Albert Jack
Richard McAllister offers Million Dollar Dowry to the Family of His Thai Bride-To-Be

An engagement party between an Irish man and a Thai woman became the talk of the town because of the seven figure dowry that the man is willing to give to the family of his bride-to be.

According to Coconuts Bangkok, people from the Surin Province in Thailand were wowed when an Irish man promised a seven figure dowry to his bride’s family.

Richard McAllister, 64, met 44-year-old Nathapapas Jaratponkul on the internet – a seemingly normal way to find love in this day of modern age. The two were together for five years before they decided that they wanted to marry.

The report said that McAllister worked in the IT industry in London and Jaratponkul is an owner of a mobile phone shop in Surin.

The couple’s traditional Thai engagement ceremony took place at their new house in the province. It involved a lot of “superstitious” activities that is expected to bring prosperity to their marriage.

In the ceremony, the Irish man and his Thai girlfriend paraded around the house three times, each time holding different things. First were foods that are supposed to bring good luck, then the couple’s marriage bedding, and finally portraits of the late Thai king and queen.

After the rituals, McAllister gave Jaratponkul a diamond ring, gold, and some money. Although the exact amount of the engagement money was not disclosed, it was reported that the bride-to-be’s parents will be honored with a seven figure dowry at the couple’s wedding that will happen next year.

-NextShark

  • Muppet1

    What’s that old saying? Oh yes, ‘more money than sense’. It has likely raised the expectations of Thai families for any other farrangs planning to join them. Cheers Paddy

    • notyoureverydaythai

      I feel it is his money and he’s welcome to spend it as he see fit. He would have more sense than most to have a spare million baht just for a sin sod.

  • ken

    There’s no fool like an old fool.

    • notyoureverydaythai

      Proof in point

    • Coyote

      You should know Kenneth, you are older than Dust! 😀

  • Thai Boy

    she is an owner of Mobile shop and he is IT guy. We don’t know How much money she got already in her bank account. I beilieve she will be his retirement fund and he will be her ticket to get U.K Passport. Well play by both of them 😉 Hope she will not dumped him after getting what she wants.

    • ken

      Maybe dump him from condo balcony.

      • Coyote

        hahaha

        • Fox

          Get her to lick the bag Coyote hahaha

    • Coyote

      It dont state which part of the Island of Ireland he is from, North or South, but in the South they have Irish passports Thai Boy and in the North British passports, though Catholics and Protestants from the North qualify for both!

      • Danny

        Good point how ever regarding Catholics there lies the complication because this Thai woman is of Buddha religion she will not be able to obtain a Irish passport unless she converts to become a Catholic the Irish immigration require all immigrants to do this as you mention in the North both Protestants and Catholics can have dual passports,

        • Coyote

          yeah, at least that solves the Bexit problem in Northern Ireland, Protestants and Catholic businesses can still have free trade, the people retain travel and living/working rights in Europe without any new brexit deals, could mean the end of the UK as we know it, as the Scottish seem just a hair breath away from voting to leave, they are being shrewd and waiting to see how it all works out! what a mess, they should re-name Brexit Jim´ll Fix-It

    • Coyote

      Shes got loads a Money, well she has now!

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      Paddy might be better off being dumped as soon as possible work out cheaper for him in the end .

  • Phill

    Irish — Not the sharpest tools in the box.

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      And about as bright as a blown lightbulb too.

  • Chrisjoubert

    Ish!! Paying a seven figure dowry for a 44-year-old bag with children is ridiculous. The sperm cells must have blocked his brain cells from positive thinking. There’s no fool like an old Irish fool.

    • Coyote

      Well at least he can sell the kids for spare parts

  • AwanderingSoul

    Those Irish better lay off the booze and sober up before its too late. Oh who am I kidding it’s too late already.

  • Bo

    Think we can learn something from this. Give the thai bride 1 millon and she can build her own hous in the countryside. You will save a lot of money.

    • Coyote

      and you wont need flying lessons from your Condo