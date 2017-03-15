Irish teacher assaulted and robbed by Pattaya van driver

By Online Admin -
5
298

Police said they are looking for a van driver accused of assaulting and robbing a foreign passenger Tuesday in Chonburi province.

Irish national Ciaran Duffy said he was the last passenger in a van going from Pattaya to Bangkok earlier today when the driver – who remains unidentified – demanded he pay an exorbitant fare of 2,000 baht, police 1st Lt. Panisa Kuncharin said. Duffy refused.

“The driver wanted 2,000 baht, so he yelled at him, like, telling him, ‘Fuck you!’” Panisa, an officer at Chonburi City Police Station, told reporters. “So the driver shoved him out of the vehicle and took away 2,500 baht.”

Duffy, a 25-year-old teacher at a school in the Minburi district, suffered minor injuries when he fell. A Pattaya-Bangkok van ride usually costs less than 200 baht.

A bystander spotted the altercation and took Duffy, who works as an English teacher, to file a complaint at the police station. Panisa said police have obtained an image of the van’s license plate and are looking for the driver.

“This is considered a case of robbery,” the officer said.

She added that Duffy was in a hurry to teach his class in time, so he would meet with police later to give further details about the incident.

Interprovincial vans are known for their frequent accidents and sometimes erratic drivers.

Source: Khaosod

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Sexy Soi Six

    How did this spud thick Mick get himself into this situation, he must have done something to provoke the driver.

    • Sexy Soi Six

      profile stalker

    • Sexy Soi Six

      first things first who can ever understand what the hell these jibbering spitting slurred speech Irish are even saying there worse then the jibbering idiot Poms well they all sound the same to me . The Innocent van driver must have thought he was being abused by this Irishman . just a unfortunate mistake .

  • Sexy Soi Six

    Why is it always these goofy looking farang English teachers get themselves in a position to be robbed or scammed this is something the Poms would fall victim too because of there brain cell depletion of years of drinking at cheap charlie happy hour beer bars and shagging motorbike seats regeneration is a very slow process with the idiot fat slob English .

  • Sly

    Looks like he kept his cool. No point getting stabbed or shot over a few baht. Smart lad.