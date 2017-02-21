Iranian Thief caught by security guards at Big C North Pattaya

At around 9:30 on February 20th, Pattaya police were called to Big C in North Pattaya to assist security guards with an Iranian Thief trying to make off with stolen goods.

Arriving at the scene, police found the Iranian man in question, Mr. Seyeb Mohsen Sadat Hoseini, aged 46 years old, being held by security guards on duty. They also had possession of the stolen goods, including a t-shirt, a pair of jeans, a pair of shoes, a cap, a pair of sunglasses, a belt, and a bag to put all the items into of course. The total cost of the stolen items came to 2,643 Thai Baht.

A witness to the incident told police that they saw Mr. Hoseini acting suspiciously, and so decided to keep an eye on him. He walked around for a few minutes before collecting a few items and making his way into a nearby changing room. A few moments later Mr. Hoseini emerged with a bad that he didn’t have when he entered the store, which looked to be full of items and casually walked out from the store as if nothing was wrong.

Security guards were alerted immediately were quick to track down the thief and apprehend him until further police assistance arrived.

Mr. Hoseini was taken down to the police station for further questioning and will be charged for his crimes in due course.