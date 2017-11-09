iPhone X arrives in Thailand later this month

The wait is almost over to empty your bank accounts as the iPhone X is about to make it’s grand entrance in Thailand towards the end of November.

The iPhone X, the latest model of iPhone which is much anticipated (and called the most fragile), will launch in Thailand on Nov. 24.

Apple announced today the new iPhone X will soon arrive in 13 countries, including Thailand, in the next two weeks. The price listed on Apple Store Thailand is THB40,500 (US$1,222) for a phone with 64GB memory, and THB46,500 (US$1,400) for 256GB — just about a triple a Thai fresh graduate’s monthly salary.

The price is also at least THB7,000 more expensive than the price for U.S. customers, who could get their hands on the latest iPhone for “just” US$999 (THB33,000).

iPhone X features an all-glass and stainless steel design with a 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip with neural engine for powerful machine learning, wireless charging, and Face ID.

Its camera boasts a portrait mode for beautiful selfies and enables “Animoji,” a 3D emoji created from your facial expressions and voice.

Apple launched iPhone 8 in Thailand on Sunday, with the price starting at THB28,500 (US$860).

Source: Coconuts

