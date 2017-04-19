Investigation launched into death of former Shayetet 13 commander

Former Shayetet 13 commander Colonel Gadi Shefi (res.) was recently found dead in a hotel room in Thailand. His family was informed about his death, which is being investigated by the authorities in Thailand.

Former Shayetet 13 commander Colonel Gadi Shefi (res.) was recently found dead in a hotel room in Thailand. Shefi’s family has been searching for him for about a week. The circumstances of his death are being investigated.

“Thank you for all the help and efforts to locate Gadi Shefi,” wrote Shefi’s children in a Facebook post. “We have been told that our father has left us…In this difficult and painful hour, our family is busy with making the necessary arrangements.”

Shefi’s family said that he was the owner of the fish restaurant Shtsupak and went missing in Pattaya, Thailand. Shefi’s son Yigal told Channel 2 News: “In Thailand, there were no reports. We sent a person to Thailand and he told us about the story but we still don’t really know anything.”

Source: Jerusalem Online

  • Ken

    Uummmm, are we supposed to know what a ‘Shayetet 13’ commander is? Can’t be bothered to look it up on Google, it’s a nothing story anyway. Perhaps if you had used the headline ‘Tom Jones lookalike found dead after romp in Sin City’ you may have generated some interest.

    • just how old are you … are we supposed to know who tom jones is?

      • Chris Stanford

        Tom Jones was born in 1940 and became active in 1963. S’13 has been active since 1948. Both contemporaneous actors.

  • ken

    Investigation that will go no where and result in finding nothing like they all do in this giant wasteland.