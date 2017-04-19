Investigation launched into death of former Shayetet 13 commander

Former Shayetet 13 commander Colonel Gadi Shefi (res.) was recently found dead in a hotel room in Thailand. Shefi’s family has been searching for him for about a week. The circumstances of his death are being investigated.

“Thank you for all the help and efforts to locate Gadi Shefi,” wrote Shefi’s children in a Facebook post. “We have been told that our father has left us…In this difficult and painful hour, our family is busy with making the necessary arrangements.”

Shefi’s family said that he was the owner of the fish restaurant Shtsupak and went missing in Pattaya, Thailand. Shefi’s son Yigal told Channel 2 News: “In Thailand, there were no reports. We sent a person to Thailand and he told us about the story but we still don’t really know anything.”

