Thailand seeks help from Interpol to locate Red Bull heir “Boss”

Thai police have now turned to the Interpol to help them locate the whereabouts of wanted Red Bull heir, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, after the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court issued him with an arrest warrant last week for a hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death.

In addition, they are also asking the Foreign Ministry to scrap his passport.

This was revealed today by the Royal Thai Police’s foreign affairs division commander Pol Maj Gen Apichart Suribunya.

He said Thai police will ask Thai Interpol to help in locating his whereabouts, and will be seeking the extradition if he is in the United Kingdom.

However if he could not be found in the UK, then Thailand will ask all Interpol police in 190 countries to help locate and make the arrest of the wanted man.

He said the arrest warrant has a 10-year life or until 2027.

Asked to comment whether the extradition is affected or not if the suspect has naturalised, he said naturalisation has no impact on the extradition because the crimes were committed before being naturalised.

He said now Thong Lor police must formally ask the prosecutor to coordinate with the country where the suspect escapes to for the extradition to Thailand for trial.

The next step required is for Thong Lor police to officially ask the Royal Thai Police commissioner to designate the foreign affairs police division to locate his whereabouts.

If he is not found in the UK, then Thai Interpol will issue blue notice to Interpol in 190 countries for help.

Source: PBS