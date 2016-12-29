Indian tourists robbed in the street

At 11.30pm, on the evening of December 28, Pattaya police received reports of a robbery outside the Miracle Suites in Central Pattaya.

The victims, Indian tourists Mr Amol and Mrs Sadhana Deshmukh, reported that they were walking back to their accommodation they were approached by two Thai men on a motorcycle who grabbed her grey bag and sped off.

Mrs Deshmukh says she has lost her passport and credit cards.

Investigating officers sent alerts around to other police units in town but no trace of the suspects has been seen.

Report by Pattaya One News Team