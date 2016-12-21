Indian robbed in 50,000 ladyboy snatch

At 3am, on the morning of December 21, Pattaya police were called to Walking Street after reports of a robbery.

The victim, thirty-four year old Indian tourist Mr Arvinder Singh Bhatia complained that as he was strolling along the street he was approached and hassled by two ladyboys who began touching and provoking him.

He says he remained calm and laughed the incident off until he later realised his white-gold necklace was missing.

Officers will review CCTV images in an attempt to identify the suspects.

A warning is issued that crime in Pattaya is on the increase again over the holiday period. On the night of December 20 Pattaya police committed 900 officers to patrol the streets and try to prevent crime.

