Indian robbed in 50,000 ladyboy snatch

At 3am, on the morning of December 21, Pattaya police were called to Walking Street after reports of a robbery.

The victim, thirty-four year old Indian tourist Mr Arvinder Singh Bhatia complained that as he was strolling along the street he was approached and hassled by two ladyboys who began touching and provoking him.

He says he remained calm and laughed the incident off until he later realised his white-gold necklace was missing.

Officers will review CCTV images in an attempt to identify the suspects.

A warning is issued that crime in Pattaya is on the increase again over the holiday period. On the night of December 20 Pattaya police committed 900 officers to patrol the streets and try to prevent crime.

Report by Pattaya One News Team

  • ken

    900 Officers on duty in one small City, and the Keystone Cops are clearly still completely inefective.
    I would say it’s a pity that some of these 900 do not get up of their backsides from the plethora of road blocks they have set up all over the city, which are clearly just being used as a cash cow. Then they might even be able to solve a few real crimes.

    • Tony Akhurst

      You are having a laugh they could not catch a cold.

      • ken

        Maybe I was being a little too optimistic.

        • Rob

          … or a lot.

  • they should round up all those thai men in frocks hanging out across the street from the ibar and gas them. just a thought!

    • fvvw

      They don’t need helium now, they have the necklace, they already laughing.

    • ken

      The ones out of frocks should be rounded up too as they are just as bad

      • brian

        we know you prefer them out of thier frocks

        • cer

          Spot on.

  • ken

    These keystone cops are not interested in solving these crimes. I suspect they may be in on the crime and are getting their share of the loot from these criminal LBs.

    • Mike Murphy

      offer them a “reward” and they will find the property in less than 10 minutes
      ( as long as the “reward” is enough for them to share with the thief )