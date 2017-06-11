Indian man warning his wife about Pattaya snatch thieves – then they pounce.

An Indian tourist was just telling his Laotian wife to beware of thieves whilst in Pattaya after he had seen many news stories regarding thefts in the area.

Just moments later, a gang of thieves pounced on the couple to grab a bag holding their computer notebook, as well as other valuable possessions.

Jitendra Jadon,38, a banker, was about to change money at the end of Thepphasit Soi 2 on Friday. His wife was standing there with a computer notebook bag over her shoulder.

He was telling her to take care because there are so many snatch thieves in Pattaya when two men on a bike grabbed her bag and revved off.

They got away with goods worth 100,000 baht including an iPhone, an Apple notebook, a 35,000 gold ring and a quantity of cash.

When the cops arrived the man said he had a signal from his phone in the Sukhumvit Road area but when police checked there they could still not be found.

CCTV camera will be checked for evidence in an attempt to track down the latest thieves in what is becoming a common incident in and around Pattaya these days.

Source: Thai Visa