Indian man warning his wife about Pattaya snatch thieves – then they pounce.

An Indian tourist was just telling his Laotian wife to beware of thieves whilst in Pattaya after he had seen many news stories regarding thefts in the area.

Just moments later, a gang of thieves pounced on the couple to grab a bag holding their computer notebook, as well as other valuable possessions.

Jitendra Jadon,38, a banker, was about to change money at the end of Thepphasit Soi 2 on Friday. His wife was standing there with a computer notebook bag over her shoulder.

He was telling her to take care because there are so many snatch thieves in Pattaya when two men on a bike grabbed her bag and revved off.

They got away with goods worth 100,000 baht including an iPhone, an Apple notebook, a 35,000 gold ring and a quantity of cash.

When the cops arrived the man said he had a signal from his phone in the Sukhumvit Road area but  when police checked there they could still not be found.

CCTV camera will be checked for evidence in an attempt to track down the latest thieves in what is becoming a common incident in and around Pattaya these days.

Source: Thai Visa

  • Guest

    He was right: a lot of bag snatchers… but that did not help him at all… anyway, I hope he will recover his property

    • John

      Best he can hope for is to recover an empty backpack
      The question must be asked,why would anyone carry a bag with goods worth 100k and trust a lady from Lao with it.

      • Guest

        I agree with you. As for carrying 100 K THB worth of goods, as it said in the article the guy had Apple products and they don’t come cheap. Just the computer + the phone must total around 60 K THB at least add the gold ring…

  • ken

    What do you mean by “what is becoming a common incident around Pattaya?” Bag and chain snatching, along with assaults, scams, killing, shake downs and many so many other crimes are common in Pattaya and have been common for quite a while now. Tourists be ware and also know that the idiots dressed in those snugly fitted brown uniforms who are alleged to be cops are as useful as a Buffalo in a horse race.