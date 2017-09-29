Police raids in Pattaya end with 18 illegal immigrants being caught

Pattaya police carried out a raid in several different locations across the city aiming to crack down on illegal immigrants.

In total, 18 people, both men and women with a wide age range and several different nationalities including Uganda, Iran, Ivory Coast, Britain, Nigeria, Cameroon and India were rounded up by the authorities.

A total of 12 different locations were targeted by police, including rented rooms, houses and guest houses, which had previously been under surveillance by police after they had received several reports from locals.

From the 18 arrested, exactly 50 percent (Nine) are Nigerians with the rest being made up of Ugandans, Iranians, Britons and Ivory Coast nationals.

Pol Maj-Gen Surachet Hakparn, acting deputy commissioner of Tourist Police, who led the crackdown operation, code-named Insee Tamin, said the main targets of the raids are hostels and rented houses.

He went on to say that the personnel in particular they were targeting were criminals and visa over stayers. Because of their precarious positions, these people are highly suspected of turning to drug trade, gambling, prostitution, as well as other criminal activities as a means to fund themselves whilst living or hiding out here in Thailand.

The operation has been running for several months already, and will continue into the future. A statement from police said that they had merely scratched the surface with these initial raids, but warned of more arrests to come in the future with several more raids currently being planned as we speak.

  • amazingthailand

    Tomorrow they are all back to business again

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    And the rest of the illegal lawless fat ugly drunkard slobs were the British I guess they are so desperate to get off there rat infested rock island for a better life .

  • ken

    Had these criminals not been allowed in this wasteland this problem would not exist. Deport them all as the last thing we need in this wasteland is more devious criminals of color.

    • Danny

      Yep, but at the same time there are 24 cops posing for the photo. Now I know why they have this Facination wearing a uniform and collecting all these “Combat” medals they wear. Now i know. The hats and armbands mean everything to these people. Laughable!

      • soidog

        When a bellhop got more tin the a Japanese Admiral you got to laugh,what about those schoolgirls the other year? school parade dressed as SS …

    • Ricksanchez

      Completely agree. The government should impose a ban on all British and Nigerian citizens. It’s only a matter of time after landing in Thailand they commit crimes against innocent decent people.

  • The picture is laughable, Thai swat team in the distance dressed up like a dogs dinner and armed to the teeth to arrest a bunch of women and a few visa overstayers!