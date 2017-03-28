Illegal booze and cigarettes “flooding across borders” in wake of proposed tax increases

By Online Admin -
4
293

Illegal booze and cigarettes “flooding across borders” in wake of proposed tax increases

Sources have said that the cross border trade in illegal spirits and cigarettes is increasing after the announcement of changes in the way tax is calculated.

Sanook.com reported that there are more buyers than ever for whisky and cigarettes being sold that has not been subject to proper excise tax.

Much of the spirits are fake products but they said that people buying up the supplies don’t care – they are only concerned that the products are 20 to 30% cheaper than the real thing.

They quoted a source that said smugglers were doing a roaring trade since the tax announcements that are to begin to take effect within the next six months or so.

Chaiya Chanasit an official in charge of the border at Satun was quoted as saying that authorities are on the watch out and they expect an increase in smuggling but that no official figures are available yet.

Sanook said that illegal products were pouring over the border in the north, south and east of the country and that demand was at a high right now.

Source: Sanook

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • popeye the sailorman

    the government should make sure ALL people who work PAY their TAXES….i e the many food vendors using their motorised food carts and a whole load of other working people. This tax increase on booze and cigs will not help the tourist industry

    • Sly

      Governments everywhere should stop pissing everyones money against the wall. Then we’d all be able to buy more piss and do it ourselves.

  • ken

    Illegal booze and cigarettes are blending in with all the other illegal products in this wasteland. Nothing new here

  • Ken Anderson

    Officials will now be busy setting up production facilities for this contraband. Of course given full protection by the Keystone Cops.