Illegal booze and cigarettes “flooding across borders” in wake of proposed tax increases

Sources have said that the cross border trade in illegal spirits and cigarettes is increasing after the announcement of changes in the way tax is calculated.

Sanook.com reported that there are more buyers than ever for whisky and cigarettes being sold that has not been subject to proper excise tax.

Much of the spirits are fake products but they said that people buying up the supplies don’t care – they are only concerned that the products are 20 to 30% cheaper than the real thing.

They quoted a source that said smugglers were doing a roaring trade since the tax announcements that are to begin to take effect within the next six months or so.

Chaiya Chanasit an official in charge of the border at Satun was quoted as saying that authorities are on the watch out and they expect an increase in smuggling but that no official figures are available yet.

Sanook said that illegal products were pouring over the border in the north, south and east of the country and that demand was at a high right now.

Source: Sanook