Just how Ignorant are we about the country we are from?

Well, to find out, the well-respected MORI organization based in London carried out a recent poll. Some of the results may come as a surprise, others not so much. Take a look at the results below:

Most notable to me were Thailand ranking 7th most ignorant, India top of the Pile, and UK, coming in at 2nd least ignorant.

The poll was carried out across 40 different countries, sampling 27,000 people. The age range of the participants was between 16-24 years of age.

Questions asked focused on issues regarding each individual’s home country where they live, and covered topics such as population, public services, and house buying, as well as others.

USA was a bit of a surprise to me coming in at 5th. I always had the Americans down to be pretty patriotic.

How about you? Any surprise entries, let us know what you think.

Source: Sanook