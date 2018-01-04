Iconic Bangkok hotel postpones closure

An iconic five-star hotel in Bangkok postponed its date of closure until next January.

The Dusit Thani Bangkok will remain open until 2pm of Jan. 5, 2019, said hotel developers Dusit Thani Group. The hotel was formerly scheduled to operate through April 16 before being demolished in July.

The group said the postponed closing date will allow people more time to visit the hotel and for developers to plan the replacement project: a mixed-use complex consisting of a hotel, residences, office spaces and a shopping mall. The nearly 37-billion baht project is a partnership deal between the hotel group and Central Pattana.

Dusit Thani Bangkok opened in 1970 with 23 storeys, which once made it the tallest building in Thailand until the record was beaten by the 29-floor Chokchai Towers in 1978.

Source: Khaosod

