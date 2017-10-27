IATA CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called for urgent action to address the challenges of infrastructure, regulatory harmonization and Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) Assembly of Presidents in Chinese Taipei on Tuesday.

The Asia-Pacific region faces a difficult challenge in coping with growth in demand. IATA’s latest 20-year air passenger forecast expects 7.8 billion passengers to travel in 2036.

That is almost twice the 4 billion passengers expected this year. More than half the growth will be in the Asia Pacific, with the region accounting for some 2.1 billion new travelers in 2036.sustainability.

“The 34 million jobs and $700 billion of economic activity supported by aviation across the Asia-Pacific region are expected to more than double in the next 20 years. But the realization of these economic benefits is at risk if the region does not address the big long-term challenges of sustainability, infrastructure, and regulatory harmonization,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO. Source: Nation