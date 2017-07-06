Huge gang of boy racers rounded up by police

At around 2:30am on June 6th, a joint team of police and army personal received reports that a large group of boy racers were causing problems on the flyover road from Sattahip to Nakhon Ratchasima

The information came through various facebook accounts, which police believe were used to set up races between the gangs.

In total, a team of roughly 100 men were prepped and dispatched to the area in question, which was reported to have been blocked off by the gang for race purposes.

Arriving at the scene, police estimate that there were around 300 motorbikes in the area.

Unfortunately for police, they had underestimated the size of the problem and were outnumbered almost 3-1. This meant that the vast majority of the gang members managed to escape when the saw the police arrive, but they did manage to catch a few stragglers.

Altogtether, they managed to seize 53 motorcycles and arrested 56 racers, ranging in age from 14 to 28.

All 56 racers were taken back to the police station where most of them waited for their parents to come to collect them and take them home, but not before paying the necessary fines first.

District chief Narit Niramaiwong told reporters that they had received several reports over the last few weeks and had been monitoring the situation closely. They were waiting for the ideal opportunity to strike and after reports surfaced that a race night had been arranged, they took their chance.

Police also siad that they are well aware that this is only the start and will continue to monitor the situation with the hope of more arrests in the future.