Huge Drugs Party Busted at The Cliff Pool Club in Pattaya

At 11:00pm on June 1st, a joint team of army and police personal raided a popular night spot in Pattaya after reports came in regarding a drugs party.

Arriving at the venue, a team of around 50 officers made their way into the club and quickly shut down the party, blocking the entrances as quick as possible to avoid any potential runners.

Estimated reports suggest there was roughly 500 people partying when the police arrived and it was made clear that everyone in the venue would be checked for ID as well as being tested for drug use.

Out of the the 500 hundred guests, 150 of them turned out with “purple pee” indicating that they were under the influence of some sort of drug. The majority were young males with 60 out of the 150 being female.

After searching and finding packets of drugs on many of the guests, as well of collecting a handful which had been thrown onto the ground, police displayed the bust for all to see.

Altogether, they found 63 bag of ketamine (K) with a total weight of 80.31 grams, 80 ecstasy tablets, and 90 “happy 5” pills.

After questioning the management of the venue, police found out that guests had been charged 300 Baht entry into the “Special Event”

After rounding up all evidence, police found 4 major issues which will be investigated further.

The venue was open and operating without the proper licences in place. Allowing the use and sale of drugs on the premises. Allowing guests to enter that are under the legal age limit. Illegal sale of alcohol on the premises.

The investigation will continue into the next few days.