By Nnkhiaokam -
2
362

Huge Accident at South Pattaya (Tony Gym) Junction, Cause by a drunk man

Today Dec. 4th at 6:50 am while everyone are trying to go to their destinations, Kids go to schools, peoples go to work, some might just finished work at night shift and wants to go home and rest.

But there is one particular Thai man who was drunk last night tried to escape from police control at night and make a trip home this morning instead, a reckless driver have just makes a wrong move and cause a major accident.

Pattaya One News Will be update with more information.  Source: welovepattaya58

 

 

 

 

 

  • ken

    Typical criminal Thai man excelling at what he does best, creating havoc and destroying lives as Thai men are known to do. Karma would be for him to be killed by a drunk driver the next time he ventures out and about.

  • Ken Anderson

    Yet again a pick up truck, these vehicles clearly attract a certain type of driver.
    This brain dead scum of a Thai man should be executed, nothing less will suffice.
    I suppose as usual he will have some lame excuse as to why this was not his fault. Because as we are all fully aware, a Thai man can never be in the wrong.