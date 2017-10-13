Honor to the late King’ Elephant artists, and mobile blood donation

A total of nine elephants from Surin’s elephant village, including two males that were said to be the world’s first twin elephants, attended the commemoration ceremony for the late king at The Mall Nakhon Ratchasima. All elephants were dressed in mourning costumes.

In addition to the twins, a third elephant, Phang Aorathai, demonstrated artistic ability by painting a watercolor to honor the late king’s legacy.

The event also featured a Buddhist religious ceremony, along with a mobile blood donation unit so people could perform a good deed as a way to pay respects to the late king. More than 600 people were reportedly in attendance. Source: Nation