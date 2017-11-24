Homeless American deported and banned for 10 years

A 67 year old American, Scott Phillip, was taking into custody last week after several complaints from both locals and tourists.

The man was arrested in South Pattaya close to mike Shopping Mall after he had been spotted sleeping on the beach. In fact, it was later found out that he had been living rough in Pattaya for a number of years.

Mr. Phillip told police that he had been in Thailand for roughly 20 years already. Unfortunately, he had no money, no job, and both his passport and visa had expired a long time ago.

Immigration officers sympathised with the man, who looked worn out, and were kind enough to offer him some food and water, whilst they contacted the UD embassey to come to assist in the deportation process.

Although they did feel sorry for the man, Immigration officials had no choice but to issue Mr. Phillip with a 10 year ban from returning to Thailand.