Burglary in Pattaya ends with severe beating

In the early hours of January 14th, around 3:00am, Pattaya police were called to investigate an attempted burglary at a house in Pattaya.

The incident took place at Suk Sabai Villas and arriving at the scene, police found the victim waiting there with some nasty looking injuries to his face and body.

The victim went on to explain to police that he had been sat at home watching TV downstairs when he heard some noises coming from upstairs. He immediately went to have a look what was going on, where he found three men rummaging through his personal belongings.

The three men then approached the victim, and whilst two of them held him back, the third proceeded to deliver a good old fashioned beating. The victim initially tried to fight back, but to no avail, so he started crying out for help. At this point the three men started worrying about getting caught, so all three made a run for it.

Fortunately, nothing was taken from the house however, the victim was left with some pretty bad injuries. He was taken to hospital for a full checkup and is now recovering.

There were no eye witnesses to the attempted burglary, so police are now looking at cctv images from around the area in an attempt to catch the culprits responsible.