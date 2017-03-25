Who needs a Hollywood car chase when you’ve got Thailand!

Hollywood style footage as speeding pick up weaves through traffic

A video of a pick-up racing through heavy traffic has been viewed more than two million times after it was posted on Facebook.

The video has only been up for a couple of days but has grabbed the headlines, even for Thai standards.

And it’s no surprise either as the footage is incredible even for the driving that many motorists experience in Thailand. According to statistics, Thailand suffers one of the worst road accident records in the the world, but recently, new schemes have been introduced in attempt to improve driving standards and safety. Unfortunately, the driver of this pick-up still hasn’t got the memo.

The pick-up loaded with what appears to be building materials sticking out the end is chased by another vehicle that has a dash cam.

Despite going through gaps barely wide enough it manages to keep going – damaging 20 other vehicles in the process.

Eventually it crashes into the central reservation spilling its contents out the rear.

Sanook.cok reported that the footage was uploaded to the page of “Nipon Singto” where 2 million people viewed it within three hours. The poster say it was like Fast and Furious and was “coming to a theater near you”.

Police have made an arrest.

Source: Sanook