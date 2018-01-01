Hollywood actress bitten by snake in Phuket

Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan is in Phuket, Thailand for the holidays and aside from all the excitement of an exotic island getaway, Lohan got a little too acquainted with the local fauna.

According to her Instagram Story posted Thursday, Dec 28, she was bitten by a snake!

(You can watch her Instagram Story videos via Drunken Stepfather here, here, and here.)

“I love this, it’s so beautiful, amazing place — aside from my snake bite,” she said in her video.

“I’m still in Phuket in Thailand. It’s beautiful here. And yeah, I got bit by a snake on a hike the other day.”

Screengrab from Lindsay Lohan’s Instagram post

The 31-year-old actress appears to be okay and even found something good about the snake bite.

“The positive side of it is, I’m OK…” she said. “Actually, my shaman told me it was good luck and positive energy. So God bless..

Did she bless the snake that bit her? No worries, though. She’s spreading good vibes for the holidays.

She ends, “Happy New Year and God bless. Ciao.”

Source: Coconuts

  • Robins

    Crazy snake, why go after a Farang woman in the land of Asian beauties. The snake is probably sick from food poisoning.

  • Homebrew

    Unfortunately, the killer snake had died from ingesting the blood toxins remaining from Lindsay’s lifetime of substance abuse.

    • Mike Murphy

      not dead, just got high

  • Chris Snell

    Must have been a bloody big snake with the distance between the fangs , id say its mozzie bites she be scratching

    • Homebrew

      … most likely needle tracks

  • L-Nino

    I’m calling B.S. on this one. In a recent interview she was praising the Quran while speaking in a middle eastern accent. That so called actress is crazy as a snake!

  • amazingthailand

    Lindsay Lohan is a drug addicted overrated actress. i think the snake should be the star of this story

  • gwats1957
  • Mike Murphy

    you sure she was not eating snake, and not the reptile variety ?