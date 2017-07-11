Holidaymaker plunges down Thailand waterfall

A Wigton man has suffered multiple injuries after falling down an 80 meter stretch of waterfall in Thailand.

Twenty-year-old Luke Scott was with friends when he slipped and fell, suffering a fractured skull and broke his ankle, jaw, eye socket, and cheekbone along with several ribs.

He has been flown to a hospital in Bangkok and his family are waiting to see when he can be flown back to the UK.

Luke, a welder with Cumbria Profiling Ltd, was on holiday with his five friends visiting the famous Na Muang waterfalls when he slipped and fell head first.

He has now been flown to Bangkok and his worried parents are waiting to see when medics will authorise him being flown back to the UK.

The first his mother, Karen, knew about the incident was when her daughter Demi rang her at work to say: “How can I find Luke’s travel insurance? He’s had a fall.”

It was only later that Karen learned how much of her fall her son had endured.

“It’s such a worry with him being so far away,” she said, adding: “He must have landed on his face and it’s a miracle he survived, but he’s made of tough stuff.”

Karen and her husband Andrew have been able to be in contact with Luke in Thailand.

He told them about the moment he slipped on the rock and said: “I thought I was going to die.”

Luke is being supported in hospital by his close friend Harvey Hughes is hoping to fly with him back to the UK once he has medical clearance.

It was their first holiday abroad together and Harvey has been able to send ITV Border pictures tell the story of Luke’s miracle escape.

Two years ago a 24-year-old Newcastle man slipped and died at the same waterfalls.

Source: ITV

  • ilovebangkok

    i hope he’s insured

    • pimpgreen

      He’s still alive so yes.

      • St George

        Silly comment, if he was dead you still need insurance to pay the ambulance, doctors,hospital, mortuary fees, death certificate, around 1000 Pounds
        plus the repatriation costs, which will be around 3500-4000 Pounds

    • Guest

      The fact that his sister did ask the mom about Luke’s travel insurance makes me think he is, which is very good cause I think the hospital bill will be very expensive.

  • taff

    Should have used a barrel.

    • St George

      A double barrelled .410

  • Ken Anderson

    • pompeypaul

  • Guest

    Poor bloke, I hope he recovers

  • St George

    After the last tragedy there have been a wire fence erected with a large warning sign in at least 6 languages,Thai, English, French, Chinese, Arabic and Russian, the tourists should be made aware that the waterfalls and perilous and you risk life and limb if you enter the Water!

  • ken

